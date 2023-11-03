‘The Sweet East’: Trailer out of Sean Price Williams’ coming-of-age dramedy

November 03, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST

Trailer of The Sweet East, thedirectorial debut of acclaimed cinematographer Sean Price Williams, is out. The coming-of-age dramedy stars Talia Ryder, Jacob Elordi, Jeremy O Harris, Ayo Edebiri, Simon Rex, Early Cave, Rish Shah and Gibby Haynes.

Written by Nick Pinkerton, The Sweet East is about a high school senior Lillian (Talia Ryder), who is from South Carolina and gets her first experience of a wider world on a school trip to Washington DC. Throughout her journey, she meets different types of characters, each living out their own alternatives realities in the present day.

ALSO READ:‘The Fall Guy’ trailer: Ryan Gosling is a lovelorn stuntman in delirious action comedy

TheSweet East is produced by filmmaker Alex Ross Perry, along with Craig Butta and Alex Coco. Jimmy Kaltreider and David Kaplan are the executive producers. The Sweet East premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. The film hits the theatres on December 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.