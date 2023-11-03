ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Sweet East’: Trailer out of Sean Price Williams’ coming-of-age dramedy

November 03, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST

‘The Sweet East’, with Talia Ryder in the lead, is the directorial debut of acclaimed cinematographer Sean Price Williams

The Hindu Bureau

Talia Ryder in ‘The Sweet East’ | Photo Credit: Utopia/YouTube

Trailer of The Sweet East, thedirectorial debut of acclaimed cinematographer Sean Price Williams, is out. The coming-of-age dramedy stars Talia Ryder, Jacob Elordi, Jeremy O Harris, Ayo Edebiri, Simon Rex, Early Cave, Rish Shah and Gibby Haynes.

Written by Nick Pinkerton, The Sweet East is about a high school senior Lillian (Talia Ryder), who is from South Carolina and gets her first experience of a wider world on a school trip to Washington DC. Throughout her journey, she meets different types of characters, each living out their own alternatives realities in the present day.

TheSweet East is produced by filmmaker Alex Ross Perry, along with Craig Butta and Alex Coco. Jimmy Kaltreider and David Kaplan are the executive producers. The Sweet East premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. The film hits the theatres on December 1.

