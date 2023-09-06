ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Super Models’ trailer: Apple TV+’s docu-series shows how four women changed the fashion industry

September 06, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST

‘The Super Models’, set to premiere on September 20, spotlights the remarkable careers of Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington

The Hindu Bureau

Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford in ‘The Super Models’ | Photo Credit: Apple TV+

The trailer of Apple TV+’s upcoming four-part docu-series The Super Models was unveiled today. The series spotlights the remarkable careers of supermodels Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington.

“It wasn’t about the fashion; it was about the women.” This is how the trailer of the documentary begins and goes on to show the four popular supermodels, now in their 50s, uncovering personal and professional truths in front of the camera as they look back into how they came together as a group, one that changed the fashion industry forever.

“Already forces in their own right, the gravitas they achieved by coming together transcended the industry itself. Their prestige was so extraordinary that it enabled the four to supersede the brands they showcased, making the names Naomi, Cindy, Linda and Christy as prominent as the designers who styled them. Today, the four supermodels remain on the frontlines of culture through activism, philanthropy and business prowess. As the fashion industry continues to redefine itself — and women’s roles within it — this is the ultimate story of power and how four women came together to claim it, paving the way for those to follow,” reads the logline from Apple.

ALSO READ
‘Napoleon’: Ridley Scott teases ‘four-and-a-half-hour Director’s Cut’

Each of the episodes features never-before-seen commentary from some of the biggest names in fashion and culture, including Fabien Baron, Jeanne Beker, Emily Bierman, Tim Blanks, Martin Brading, Paul Cavaco, Carlyne Cerf De Dudzeele, Grace Coddington, Sante D’orazio, Charles Decaro, Arthur Elgort, Edward Enninful, David Fincher, Tom Freston, John Galliano, Garren, Robin Givhan, Tonne Goodman, Michael Gross, Bethann Hardison, Marc Jacobs, Kim Jones, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, Rocco Laspata, Suzy Menkes, Isaac Mizrahi, Michael Musto, François Nars, Todd Oldham, Hal Rubenstein, Anna Sui, Annie Veltri, Donatella Versace and Vivienne Westwood.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Super Models is produced for Apple TV+ by Imagine Documentaries and One Story Up. The documentary premieres on Apple TV+ on September 20.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US