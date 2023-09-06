‘The Super Models’ trailer: Apple TV+’s docu-series shows how four women changed the fashion industry

September 06, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST

The trailer of Apple TV+’s upcoming four-part docu-series The Super Models was unveiled today. The series spotlights the remarkable careers of supermodels Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington.

“It wasn’t about the fashion; it was about the women.” This is how the trailer of the documentary begins and goes on to show the four popular supermodels, now in their 50s, uncovering personal and professional truths in front of the camera as they look back into how they came together as a group, one that changed the fashion industry forever.

“Already forces in their own right, the gravitas they achieved by coming together transcended the industry itself. Their prestige was so extraordinary that it enabled the four to supersede the brands they showcased, making the names Naomi, Cindy, Linda and Christy as prominent as the designers who styled them. Today, the four supermodels remain on the frontlines of culture through activism, philanthropy and business prowess. As the fashion industry continues to redefine itself — and women’s roles within it — this is the ultimate story of power and how four women came together to claim it, paving the way for those to follow,” reads the logline from Apple.

Each of the episodes features never-before-seen commentary from some of the biggest names in fashion and culture, including Fabien Baron, Jeanne Beker, Emily Bierman, Tim Blanks, Martin Brading, Paul Cavaco, Carlyne Cerf De Dudzeele, Grace Coddington, Sante D’orazio, Charles Decaro, Arthur Elgort, Edward Enninful, David Fincher, Tom Freston, John Galliano, Garren, Robin Givhan, Tonne Goodman, Michael Gross, Bethann Hardison, Marc Jacobs, Kim Jones, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, Rocco Laspata, Suzy Menkes, Isaac Mizrahi, Michael Musto, François Nars, Todd Oldham, Hal Rubenstein, Anna Sui, Annie Veltri, Donatella Versace and Vivienne Westwood.

The Super Models is produced for Apple TV+ by Imagine Documentaries and One Story Up. The documentary premieres on Apple TV+ on September 20.