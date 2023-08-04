‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ renewed for season 3

August 04, 2023 11:42 am | Updated 11:42 am IST

Amazon Prime Video renewed The Summer I Turned Pretty for a third season.

Season three, adapted from Jenny Han’s book trilogy, will comprise 10 episodes, a significant increase compared to the seven and eight episodes featured in the first and second seasons, respectively.

Season three of the series will have Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka as co-showrunners. They will also take on the roles of executive producers, working alongside Karen Rosenfelt, Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Paul Lee from Wiip, the co-producing partner of the series alongside Amazon Studios.

An official statement from Amazon confirms the green light for Summer’s season three, despite the impending Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes. However, production for the new season will not commence until after the resolution of both the writers’ and actors’ strikes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve been delighted to see the passion with which fans have embraced The Summer I Turned Pretty, making Summer Fridays an entertainment phenomenon,” says Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon and MGM Studios. “This charming, deeply heartfelt series has shown the breadth of our customer base, appealing to a young, diverse set of viewers. Jenny Han is a gifted storyteller, whose fans have been clamoring for the third chapter of this story. We’re excited today to share the news that they have a lot more Summer to look forward to. Thank you to Jenny, Sarah Kucserka, and Karen Rosenfelt and our friends at Wiip for their remarkable work and partnership.”

Lola Tung, Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno star as the show’s central love triangle Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah, respectively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.