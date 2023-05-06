ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’: Amazon Prime Video announces season 2 release date

May 06, 2023 01:53 pm | Updated May 07, 2023 02:54 pm IST

The first three episodes of ‘Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 2 will be launched on June 14 on Amazon Prime Video followed by new episodes every week until the season finale on August 18

The Hindu Bureau

A poster of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 2 | Photo Credit: Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video will launch the second season of its hit series The Summer Turned Pretty on July 14 with three episodes. New episodes will drop weekly with the season finale scheduled on August 18.

Season 1 was a coming-of-age romantic drama based on the best-selling book trilogy from Jenny Han. The second season is adapted from Han’s second book It’s Not Summer Without You. The first-three of the eight episodes are titled Love Lost, Love Scene, and Love Sick. The season is set to take us back to the Cousins Beach, where all the drama is set to unfold.

The first season began with the main character Isabel “Belly” Conklin reuniting with her brother, and friends Jeremiah, and Conrad. It ended with Belly caught in a love triangle after both Jeremiah and Conrad confess their love for her.

Lola Tung plays Belly while other actors set to feature in the show are Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, and Rain Spencer. The series is a co-production of Amazon Studios, and wiip.

