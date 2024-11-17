‘The Substance’ director Coralie Fargaet withdraws film from Camerimage 2024 following misogynist remarks from festival CEO

Director Coralie Fargeat has withdrawn her film The Substance, starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley, from the 2024 Camerimage Film Festival in protest of remarks by festival CEO Marek Zydowicz, which she described as “highly misogynistic and offensive.”

Fargeat shared the decision on X, joined by the film’s cinematographer Benjamin Kracun, who also opted out of attending the event. “The Substance is about the impact of exactly those types of behaviors on our world. We shouldn’t tolerate them anymore,” they stated, expressing hope that their decision would inspire change.

The controversy began after Zydowicz, in an editorial for Cinematography World magazine, suggested that increasing representation of female cinematographers and directors could compromise artistic quality. While he acknowledged the importance of addressing gender disparities, Zydowicz questioned whether “outstanding artistic achievements” might be sacrificed to accommodate inclusivity.

His comments drew widespread backlash, with leading cinematography guilds condemning the remarks and director Steve McQueen canceling his scheduled appearance at the festival’s opening night screening of his film Blitz.

In response, the Camerimage competition jury, led by Cate Blanchett, emphasized their support for inclusivity while committing to meaningful discussions on representation in the industry.