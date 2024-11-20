ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Studio’ trailer: Seth Rogen’s Apple TV+ series delves into the chaotic world of a movie studio

Published - November 20, 2024 03:34 pm IST

Apple TV+ comedy series ‘The Studio’, starring Seth Rogen, premieres on March 26, 2025, with new episodes weekly until May 21

The Hindu Bureau

Seth Rogen in ‘The Studio’. | Photo Credit: Apple TV/YouTube

Apple TV+ has revealed the trailer for its upcoming comedy The Studio. The 10-episodeseries isset to premiere on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. The Studio stars Seth Rogen, who also serves as writer, director, and executive producer alongside Emmy-nominee Evan Goldberg.

The first two episodes will drop on March 26, with new episodes released weekly through May 21, 2025. The series follows Rogen as the newly appointed head of Continental Studios, a movie studio grappling with the pressures of corporate demands and creative ambitions.

As Rogen’s character seeks approval from celebrities, he and his executive team work to keep the studio and its movies relevant in a changing industry. Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, Chase Sui Wonders, Bryan Cranston, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, and Dewayne Perkins are the other actors in the industry.

Emmy winners Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory, alongside Rogen and Goldberg, have created the series. The Studio is produced by Lionsgate Television. Point Grey Pictures’ James Weaver, Alex McAtee, Josh Fagen, and Rogen and Goldberg are the executive producers.

