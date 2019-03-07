The song ‘Dina dinamu paapadni deevinchi pondi’: Lullaby of the 40s

The year was early 1940. Gudavalli Ramabrahmam was holding a song composing session at his office for his movie, Illalu. Saluru Rajeswara Rao was signed to compose the music. Kanchanamala, who was playing the female lead, had to sing two songs in the movie. Ramabrahmam introduced Rajeswara Rao to her. Looking at him mockingly, she said, “Is this boy going to teach me how to sing?” and left the room. Recalling that incident, Rajeswara Rao once said, “I was 19 then. She made fun of me with these words, Ee kurrakunka sangeetha darsakudigaa naaku ishatam ledu (I do not like this little fellow as the music director). However, Ramabrahmam garu managed to persuade her for about 10 days and made her agree to sing.”

In fact, it was just two years earlier, with Gudavalli Ramabrahmam‘s Malapilla (1938), that Kanchanamala had attained stardom. Recognising her new status as a superstar, Gudavalli Ramabrahmam had signed her for his next movie, Illalu, on a monthly salary of ₹3,000 with a four- month contract — the total of ₹12000 was a whopping salary for an actor in those days (when a gram of gold was being sold at less than nine rupees). Kanchanamala, who had by then turned hauteur, refused to listen to her mentor, despite his coaxing. Gudavalli Ramabrahmam hit upon an idea. He asked Rao Balasaraswati, who was also a part of the project as a singer-actress, to sit next to Kanchanamala and hum a few lines from one of the two songs, a lullaby, which Kanchanamala had to sing in the movie. That did the trick. Captivated by Balasaraswati’s mellifluous humming, Kanchanamala, realising her folly, agreed to sing the song for the young composer.

Kanchanamala and Umamaheswara Rao in ‘Illalu’ | Photo Credit: By arrangement

The dialogues and the lyrics for Illalu were credited to Tapi Dharma Rao. However, Gudavalli Ramabrahmam used a couple of songs penned by Basavaraju Apparao, including the duet, Kavyapaanamu jesi kaipekkinaane, rendered by and filmed on Rajeswara Rao and Balasaraswathi.

One of the most popular songs from Illalu was the lullaby Dina dinamu paapadnni deevinchi pondi, rendered by Kanchanamala. It is largely believed to have been written by Tapi Dharma Rao. But neither the 78 rpm gramophone records nor the song book mention the lyricist’s name.

The song

Dina dinamu paapadni deevinchi pondi / Devalokamu loni devathallaaraa / Dina dinamu... / Naa papa niduralo navvukuntaadu / Aassekaalaadeno apsarasalathonu apsarasalathonu / Kannayya niduralo kannu gilikenu / Verri lokamu joochi vekkirinchenu/ Dina dinamu paapadni deevinchi pondi / Devalokamu loni devathallaaraa devathallaaraa.

The scene

Indira (played by Kanchanamala) is happily married to Murthy (Umamaheswara Rao) till Murthy falls in love with Leela (Lakshmi Rajyam) and brings her as his second wife. Though it leaves Indira in anguish, she performs her duty as a devoted wife and a doting mother of her child. While patiently bearing with her husband, she sings the lullaby to put her child to sleep in the swing.

Breaking away from the convention in vogue then, Rajeswara Rao designed a new pattern for the lullaby with only the background music for the first 30 seconds and then followed it up with the singer’s melodious rendition. “Dina dinamu paapadni deevinchi pondi was the most popular jola paata (lullaby) of the time. Almost every mother in the Telugu home used to sing this song to put their offspring to sleep,” recalls J Madhusudana Sarma, an expert in Telugu and Hindi film music up to the 60s. “Prior to this the popular lullaby was Jo Achhutaananda jo jo mukunda enacted and rendered by C Krishnaveni playing Anasuya in the all children star cast — Sati Anasuya — Dhruva Vijayam (1936).” On a lighter note he adds, “with due respect to Ramatilakam as a veteran actress, however, her rendition of the lullaby, Jo jo jo komala syamala gokula bala in Sri Krishna leelalu (1935) used to wake up even those children who were in deep slumber.”

Journalist turned actor and film historian Ravi Kondala Rao says that he first heard the song as a nine year old, when his eldest sister-in-law used to sing the lullaby to put her child to sleep. “It remained the most popular lullaby for the next many years.”

Though Saluru Rajeswara Rao made his debut as a music director with Jayaprada (1938), it was Illalu which established him in the field, with songs from the film appealing to all and sundry.