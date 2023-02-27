February 27, 2023 02:12 pm | Updated 02:12 pm IST

National Award-winning filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj is making his series debut with an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel The Sittaford Mystery. Titled Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley, the series will stream on Sony LIV.

Set in the snow-capped mountains of Himachal Pradesh, the show follows the journey of Charlie Chopra and her quest to uncover a deep mystery. The series boasts an ensemble cast of Wamiqa Gabbi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Naseeruddin Shah, Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, Gulshan Grover, Lara Dutta, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Paoli Dam amongst others.

Vishal is directing and co-producing the series. He has co-written the screenplay with Anjum Rajabali and Jyotsna Hariharan.

“I grew up devouring all Agatha Christie mysterious tales,” Bhardwaj said in a statement. “Her plots, characters and setting remain unparalleled in the genre and continue to excite storytellers even today. It has been an incredible journey collaborating with James Prichard , great grandson of Agatha Christie, who always brought unique perspectives to our team. Sony LIV and Priti Shahani have been the perfect partners for me to adapt this thrilling and mysterious world.”

James Prichard, CEO – Agatha Christie Limited, said, “My great grandmother has many fans in India and I am really excited for them to enjoy this adaptation by Vishal Bhardwaj which takes the story of The Sittaford Mystery and reimagines it in India.

James Prichard, Basi Akpabio and Leo Dezoysa will act as executive producers on the show on behalf of Agatha Christie Limited.