‘Fresh Juice’ looks at what happens when romance takes a dark turn

Thiruvananthapuram

21 February 2020 17:39 IST

Binoy Nalanda’s short film, which tells the story of schoolmates Shameer and Hasna, sends a message to parents

Love, they say, is blind. But would that make people in a relationship go to the extent of harming their parents? Fresh Juice, a short film written and directed by Binoy Nalanda, raises this question.

The film tells the story of schoolmates Shameer and Hasna. Although Hasna had ignored Shameer altogether in school, she gets in touch with him a few years later and a romance blooms between them.

Their families are kept in the dark as they spend hours talking to each other on the phone. But there comes a point when the duo takes a drastic step to avoid interference from Hasna’s mother and that has far-reaching consequences.

Binoy Nalanda | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

About the running time (51 minutes), which is perhaps long for a short film, Binoy says it was meant to prepare the viewers for the intense climax. The film also has songs.

“This is based on the life of a couple I know. Many of my friends have also narrated similar instances. The film is not against romance. But it has a word of caution for parents who blindly trust their children,” says Binoy, who had assisted several directors in Malayalam before he started working with Sathyan Anthikkad.

In the cast are Balaji Jayarajan, Thanuja Kartik and Maala Parvathi. Music is by Sanal Vasudev and Sameer Haq is the cinematographer. Editing is by Arun Raghav.

“This is my step towards turning film director. And it was my friends and my brother who stepped in as producers to roll out the project,” Binoy adds.

The film is on YouTube.