Nani’s next is ‘Tuck Jagadish’

The Shiva Nirvana directed Telugu film stars Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh in key roles

Actor Nani and director Shiva Nirvana will be working together again, after Ninnu Kori, for a new film titled Tuck Jagadish. This will be Nani’s 26th film and will be produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi. Shiva Nirvani debuted as a director with Ninnu Kori and went on to direct Majili, the hit film that starred Samantha and Naga Chaitanya.

The title poster of Tuck Jagadish shows a glimpse of Nani in a rural backdrop dotted with windmills and paddy fields. The film marks the return of Ritu Varma of Pelli Choopulu fame, to Telugu cinema. She was earlier seen in a supporting role in the 2013 Nani-starrer Yevade Subramanyam, directed by Nag Ashwin. Aishwarya Rajesh has also been roped in to play another female lead. Music composer S S Thaman is on board for the project, along with cinematographer Prasad Murella, art director Sahi Suresh and costume designer Neeraja Kona.

