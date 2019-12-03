Nani’s next is ‘Tuck Jagadish’

Actor Nani and director Shiva Nirvana will be working together again, after Ninnu Kori, for a new film titled Tuck Jagadish. This will be Nani’s 26th film and will be produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi. Shiva Nirvani debuted as a director with Ninnu Kori and went on to direct Majili, the hit film that starred Samantha and Naga Chaitanya.

The title poster of Tuck Jagadish shows a glimpse of Nani in a rural backdrop dotted with windmills and paddy fields. The film marks the return of Ritu Varma of Pelli Choopulu fame, to Telugu cinema. She was earlier seen in a supporting role in the 2013 Nani-starrer Yevade Subramanyam, directed by Nag Ashwin. Aishwarya Rajesh has also been roped in to play another female lead. Music composer S S Thaman is on board for the project, along with cinematographer Prasad Murella, art director Sahi Suresh and costume designer Neeraja Kona.