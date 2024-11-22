Uttar Pradesh has become the sixth BJP-ruled state, after Haryana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, to exempt The Sabarmati Report, starring Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna, from entertainment tax.

ADVERTISEMENT

A spokesperson for the state government stated that Chief Minister Adityanath, along with several cabinet colleagues, attended a special screening of The Sabarmati Report at a cinema hall in the capital. Vikrant Massey and other members of the film’s team were also present at the event.

Following the screening, the Chief Minister announced that the film would be made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh. Addressing reporters, he said:

ADVERTISEMENT

“I congratulate the entire team of The Sabarmati Report who have worked to present this truth to the people of the country through the film. Every Indian should watch this film and seek to understand the truth about Godhra.”

Adityanath emphasized the importance of raising awareness about incidents intended to create social animosity and political instability in the country. He said, “The people of the country have the right to know about acts committed to sow division in society with the aim of destabilizing governments and the nation.”

He further stated that it is crucial to identify those who conspire against the country for political gain and to expose them. Praising the filmmakers, he added, “The film’s team has fulfilled its responsibility to reveal the truth. An earnest attempt has been made to bring the real story to the forefront on a large scale through this film.”

The Sabarmati Report is based on the tragic incident of February 27, 2002, when a train carrying karsevaks was set on fire in Godhra, killing 90 devotees. This event led to widespread communal riots in Gujarat.

Produced by Ektaa Kapoor, The Sabarmati Report was released on November 15. The film has also received praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.