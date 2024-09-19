ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Sabarmati Report’ fronted by Vikrant Massey locks November release

Published - September 19, 2024 04:20 pm IST

Inspired by the Godhra train burning incident in 2002, the Hindi film also stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra

PTI

A still from ‘The Sabarmati Report’

Thriller drama The Sabarmati Report, which was earlier set to hit the screens on May 3, will now be released in November 15, the makers said on Thursday.

Inspired by true events, the Hindi film also stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra.

Dheeraj Sarna has directed The Sabarmati Report, produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan.

"The burning truth will be out on 15th November! Stay Tuned! #TheSabarmatiReport only in cinemas!" production house Balaji Motion Pictures shared in an Instagram post.

The film is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, and produced by Vikir Films.

Massey's latest release is Sector 36, Khanna's last big-screen appearance was Aranmanai 4, and Dogra's was Tiger 3.

