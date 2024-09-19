GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘The Sabarmati Report’ fronted by Vikrant Massey locks November release

Inspired by the Godhra train burning incident in 2002, the Hindi film also stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra

Published - September 19, 2024 04:20 pm IST

PTI
A still from ‘The Sabarmati Report’

A still from 'The Sabarmati Report'

Thriller drama The Sabarmati Report, which was earlier set to hit the screens on May 3, will now be released in November 15, the makers said on Thursday.

Inspired by true events, the Hindi film also stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra.

‘Sector 36’ movie review: Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal throw down in rancid thriller

Dheeraj Sarna has directed The Sabarmati Report, produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan.

"The burning truth will be out on 15th November! Stay Tuned! #TheSabarmatiReport only in cinemas!" production house Balaji Motion Pictures shared in an Instagram post.

The film is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, and produced by Vikir Films.

Vikrant Massey interview: Who doesn’t love money? I love money

Massey's latest release is Sector 36, Khanna's last big-screen appearance was Aranmanai 4, and Dogra's was Tiger 3.

