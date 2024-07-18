The Russo Brothers circling next two ‘Avengers’ movies for Marvel

In an unexpected turn of events, Joe and Anthony Russo are reportedly in early discussions to return to Marvel Studios, this time to direct not one, but the next two Avengers movies. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio has been on a high-stakes hunt for directors for months, with various notable names in the mix, including Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy. However, it appears the Russo brothers are the top choice.

This potential reunion would mark a homecoming for the Russo brothers, who transitioned from TV comedy to major blockbusters with Marvel a decade ago. They first made waves with Captain America: The Winter Soldier in 2014, and went on to direct some of Marvel’s most acclaimed and highest-grossing films, including Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Their Marvel movies have collectively grossed an impressive $6.681 billion worldwide, with Endgame standing as the second highest-grossing film of all time at $2.79 billion.

After their monumental success at Marvel, the Russos have continued to make their mark in the industry through their production company, AGBO, producing hits like Everything Everywhere All at Once. They also directed streaming titles such as Cherry (2021) and The Gray Man (2022), although these did not achieve the same level of acclaim as their Marvel ventures.

They are also currently directing the upcoming sci-fi adventure, The Electric State for Netflix, starring Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt and Ke Huy Quan.

The upcoming Avengers projects are already generating buzz. The fifth installment, initially titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, faced a setback when Marvel cut ties with Jonathan Majors following his conviction for assault and harassment. Consequently, the film will undergo a rebranding and new direction. Meanwhile, the sixth film, Secret Wars, has been a long-standing ambition for the Russos. This comicbook storyline features an all-powerful antagonist known as the Beyonder on a planet known as Battleworld and has deep roots in Marvel’s multiverse lore that was previously hinted at in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

The much anticipated Avengers 5 is slated for release on May 1, 2026, with Secret Wars following on May 7, 2027.

