‘The Road’ trailer: Trisha unravels a deadly conspiracy behind Mexican cartel-style killings

September 21, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST

The trailer of actor Trisha’s much-awaited thriller film The Road was released by the makers today. Directed by Arun Vaseegaran, the film is set to hit screens on October 6.

The trailer video begins with a Friedrich Nietzsche quote that reads, “In revenge and in love woman is more barbaric than man is.” We then see Trisha’s character investigate the mystery behind a series of accidents at a specific zone on the NH44 highway. As we later realise, a bigger conspiracy is behind the killings, one that is executed in the Mexican cartel style. The Road is said to be based on a real-life incident from the early 2000s.

The cast of the film features Shabeer Kallarakkal, Santhosh Prathap, Miya George, MS Bhaskar, Vivek Prasanna, Vela Ramamoorthy, Laxmi Priya, Semmalar Annam, Raatchasan Vinoth, and Karupu Nambiyaar among others.

With music scored by Sam CS, the film has cinematography by KG Venkatesh and editing by AR Shivaraj. The film is bankrolled by AAA Cinemaa Pvt Limited.

Meanwhile, Trisha, last seen in Ponniyin Selvan films and Raangi, has the Vijay-starrer Leo coming up. She will also be seen in Mohanlal, Jeethu Joseph’s Ram and Tovino Thomas’ Identity. There are also unconfirmed reports that she will star alongside Ajith Kumar in Magizh Thirumeni’s Vidaa Muyarchi.

