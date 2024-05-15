ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2 trailer: Sauron’s darkness threatens Middle Earth once more

Updated - May 15, 2024 12:18 pm IST

Published - May 15, 2024 11:28 am IST

Set to premiere globally on August 29, 2024, the series will be available in multiple languages across more than 240 countries and territories

The Hindu Bureau

Charlie Vickers as Sauron in a still from ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2

Prime Video has unveiled a trailer for the highly anticipated Season Two of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, offering Tolkien-heads a fresh look into the continuation of the epic prequel saga.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ review: Swaggering new epic assures that Tolkien is in safe hands

The trailer for Season Two focuses on the ominous return of Sauron, played by Charlie Vickers, but this time, as an elf with long blonde hair. Sauron’s presence begins to loom over Middle-earth’s Second Age, hinting at his “ancient evil”. Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and other Elves, including Elrond (Robert Aramayo), are shown preparing for battle. A voiceover emphasizes Sauron’s manipulative prowess, raising concerns about his presence among them.

Why the new anime ‘Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’ is the future of fantasy

The official synopsis reads,

“Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will. Building on Season One’s epic scope and ambition, the new season plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots… as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all… each other.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Set to premiere globally on August 29, 2024, the series will be available in multiple languages across more than 240 countries and territories.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US