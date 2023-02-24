ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Rig’ renewed for season 2

February 24, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST

The second season of ‘The Rig’ will continue exploring global themes about the past, present, and future of the planet

The Hindu Bureau

Owen Teale in a still from ‘The Rig’ | Photo Credit: Prime Video

A second instalment of supernatural series The Rig is on the cards.

Helicopters have taken the surviving crew of the Kinloch Bravo to a bold new location, where new dangers await them. The crew will have to deal with the emotional and physical fallout of the season one finale and contend with swirling conspiracies, conflicts, and new threats from the dark depths of the world’s oceans it has unleashed.  The second season of The Rig will continue exploring global themes about the past, present, and future of the planet.

Most of the cast will return for the second season, including Iain Glen, Martin Compston , Emily Hampshire, Rochenda Sandall, Owen Teale, Mark Addy, Molly Vevers, Abraham Popoola , and Stuart McQuarrie. A few new actors have also been roped in for the second installment.

Production returns to FirstStage Studios in Edinburgh with filming due to start later this year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

television

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US