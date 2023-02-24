‘The Rig’ renewed for season 2

February 24, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST

A second instalment of supernatural series The Rig is on the cards.

Helicopters have taken the surviving crew of the Kinloch Bravo to a bold new location, where new dangers await them. The crew will have to deal with the emotional and physical fallout of the season one finale and contend with swirling conspiracies, conflicts, and new threats from the dark depths of the world’s oceans it has unleashed. The second season of The Rig will continue exploring global themes about the past, present, and future of the planet.

Most of the cast will return for the second season, including Iain Glen, Martin Compston , Emily Hampshire, Rochenda Sandall, Owen Teale, Mark Addy, Molly Vevers, Abraham Popoola , and Stuart McQuarrie. A few new actors have also been roped in for the second installment.

Production returns to FirstStage Studios in Edinburgh with filming due to start later this year.

ADVERTISEMENT