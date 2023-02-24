HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘The Rig’ renewed for season 2

The second season of ‘The Rig’ will continue exploring global themes about the past, present, and future of the planet

February 24, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Owen Teale in a still from ‘The Rig’

Owen Teale in a still from ‘The Rig’ | Photo Credit: Prime Video

A second instalment of supernatural series The Rig is on the cards.

Helicopters have taken the surviving crew of the Kinloch Bravo to a bold new location, where new dangers await them. The crew will have to deal with the emotional and physical fallout of the season one finale and contend with swirling conspiracies, conflicts, and new threats from the dark depths of the world’s oceans it has unleashed.  The second season of The Rig will continue exploring global themes about the past, present, and future of the planet.

Most of the cast will return for the second season, including Iain Glen, Martin Compston , Emily Hampshire, Rochenda Sandall, Owen Teale, Mark Addy, Molly Vevers, Abraham Popoola , and Stuart McQuarrie. A few new actors have also been roped in for the second installment.

Production returns to FirstStage Studios in Edinburgh with filming due to start later this year.

Related Topics

television

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.