The release date of ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ is here

August 19, 2023 03:27 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST

The series stars Walker Scobell as the titular hero along with Lance Reddick, Aryan Simhadri, Leah Sava Jeffries and Virginia Kull

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ | Photo Credit: @disneyplus/YouTube

A Percy Jackson live-action series, based on the books by Rick Riordan, is currently in development. Titled Percy Jackson and the Olympians, a new teaser trailer for the series was released recently.

The series is set to premiere on Disney+ with the first two episodes coming out on December 20 with the following episodes released every Wednesday. The series stars Walker Scobell as the titular hero along with Lance Reddick, Aryan Simhadri, Leah Sava Jeffries and Virginia Kull.

The rest of the cast includes Lin-Manuel Miranda, Megan Mullally, Toby Stephens, Jason Mantzoukas, Jay Duplass, Glynn Turman and others.

With Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz on board as showrunners, James Bobin has directed the first two episodes. Anders Engström directed the third and fourth episodes, while Jet Wilkinson directed the fifth and sixth.

Watch the video here...

