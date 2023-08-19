The release date of ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ is here

August 19, 2023 03:27 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST

A Percy Jackson live-action series, based on the books by Rick Riordan, is currently in development. Titled Percy Jackson and the Olympians, a new teaser trailer for the series was released recently.

The series is set to premiere on Disney+ with the first two episodes coming out on December 20 with the following episodes released every Wednesday. The series stars Walker Scobell as the titular hero along with Lance Reddick, Aryan Simhadri, Leah Sava Jeffries and Virginia Kull.

The rest of the cast includes Lin-Manuel Miranda, Megan Mullally, Toby Stephens, Jason Mantzoukas, Jay Duplass, Glynn Turman and others.

With Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz on board as showrunners, James Bobin has directed the first two episodes. Anders Engström directed the third and fourth episodes, while Jet Wilkinson directed the fifth and sixth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video here...

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.