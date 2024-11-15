‘The Rana Daggubati Show’ trailer: Rana Daggubati promises ‘unfiltered fun’ and ‘candid conversations’ with his talk show

We had previously reported that Rana Daggubati is teaming up with Prime Video for the platform’s first-ever talk show, The Rana Daggubati Showwhich will be created and hosted by the actor. The makers of the show have now unveiled its trailer.

The unscripted Telugu Original eight-episode series will feature a host of guests, including Dulquer Salmaan, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Sree Leela, Nani, S.S. Rajamouli and Ram Gopal Varma. The trailer gave a glimpse into the unfiltered, candid conversations that happen between Rana and his guests.

In an earlier statement, Rana said, “For too long, talk shows have just scratched the surface when it comes to getting to know our favourite celebs. But we’re flipping the script! Our show is a backstage pass into the real lives of these stars—many of whom are my buddies and colleagues. Think chill vibes, no filters, and a whole lot of unexpected moments. It’s like hanging out with your favourite icons as they spill the tea, share wild stories, and dive headfirst into the stuff they absolutely love.”

The show will be executive produced by Rana under the banner of Spirit Media. Prime Video has announced November 23 as the premiere date of The Rana Daggubati Show.

Watch the trailer of The Rana Daggubati Show here: