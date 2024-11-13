‘The Rana Daggubati Show’: Prime Video announces new unscripted Telugu series with Rana Daggubati 

Prime Video has announced November 23 as the premiere date of its first-ever talk show, The Rana Daggubati Show which will be created and hosted by Rana Daggubati.

The show will be executive produced by him under the banner of Spirit Media. The unscripted Telugu Original eight-episode series will feature a host of guests, including Dulquer Salmaan, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Sree Leela, Nani, S.S. Rajamouli and Ram Gopal Varma.

The stars you know, the stories you don't✨🤭

Get ready to get real on #TheRanaDaggubatiShowOnPrime, New Series, Nov 23@PrimeVideoIN@SpiritMediaINpic.twitter.com/295MUNP30Z — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) November 13, 2024

A statement from Prime Video read, “Brimming with unfiltered conversations and unexplored facets of celebrities, The Rana Daggubati Show presentsa refreshing take on the celebrity talk show format, as Rana and his guests unmask their fun side and reveal insights into their personal lives that are unknown to their fans and unheard of by the world while partaking in exciting activities and passionate hobbies that go beyond the silver screen.”

Rana Daggubati, host, creator, and executive producer of the show said, “For too long, talk shows have just scratched the surface when it comes to getting to know our favourite celebs. But we’re flipping the script! Our show is a backstage pass into the real lives of these stars—many of whom are my buddies and colleagues. Think chill vibes, no filters, and a whole lot of unexpected moments. It’s like hanging out with your favourite icons as they spill the tea, share wild stories, and dive headfirst into the stuff they absolutely love.”