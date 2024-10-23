‘The Raja Saab’ motion poster: Prabhas looks majestic in Maruthi’s upcoming directorial

The makers of The Raja Saab have released the film’s new motion poster. Starring Prabhas, the movie is directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory.

ADVERTISEMENT

The motion poster shows Prabhas in a majestic avatar, sitting on a throne. The actor is seen with a cigar, sporting grey hair. The makers had earlier released couple of posters that showcased Prabhas in a younger look.

The film hints at a horror comedy as the caption in the motion poster reads, “Horror is the new humour.” TheRaja Saab is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad.

ALSO READ:Sandeep Vanga, Prabhas film titled ‘Spirit’

Thaman S is the music composer of the movie while Karthik Palani is the cinematographer. Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao is the editor. Meanwhile, reports say Prabhas is set to resume shooting for Salaar 2. The film is the continuation of Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire. The actor also will work with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Spirit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.