GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘The Raja Saab’ motion poster: Prabhas looks majestic in Maruthi’s upcoming directorial

‘The Raja Saab’, starring Prabhas in the lead, will hit the screens worldwide on April 10, 2025

Updated - October 23, 2024 02:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prabhas in ‘The Raja Saab’.

Prabhas in ‘The Raja Saab’. | Photo Credit: People Media Factory/YouTube

The makers of The Raja Saab have released the film’s new motion poster. Starring Prabhas, the movie is directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory.

Prabhas’ ‘The Raja Saab’ locks release date, first glimpse out

The motion poster shows Prabhas in a majestic avatar, sitting on a throne. The actor is seen with a cigar, sporting grey hair. The makers had earlier released couple of posters that showcased Prabhas in a younger look.

The film hints at a horror comedy as the caption in the motion poster reads, “Horror is the new humour.” TheRaja Saab is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad.

ALSO READ:Sandeep Vanga, Prabhas film titled ‘Spirit’

Thaman S is the music composer of the movie while Karthik Palani is the cinematographer. Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao is the editor. Meanwhile, reports say Prabhas is set to resume shooting for Salaar 2. The film is the continuation of Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire. The actor also will work with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Spirit.

Published - October 23, 2024 02:46 pm IST

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.