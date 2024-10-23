‘The Raja Saab’ motion poster: Prabhas looks majestic in Maruthi’s upcoming directorial

The makers of The Raja Saab have released the film’s new motion poster. Starring Prabhas, the movie is directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory.

The motion poster shows Prabhas in a majestic avatar, sitting on a throne. The actor is seen with a cigar, sporting grey hair. The makers had earlier released couple of posters that showcased Prabhas in a younger look.

The film hints at a horror comedy as the caption in the motion poster reads, “Horror is the new humour.” TheRaja Saab is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad.

Thaman S is the music composer of the movie while Karthik Palani is the cinematographer. Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao is the editor. Meanwhile, reports say Prabhas is set to resume shooting for Salaar 2. The film is the continuation of Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire. The actor also will work with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Spirit.