The Railway Men: R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, to headline YRF series on Bhopal gas tragedy

First look of 'The Railway Men'

02 December 2021 13:41 IST

The show, directed by directed by Shiv Rawail, will also star Divyenndu Sharma and Babil Khan, the son of the late Irrfan Khan

YRF Entertainment, from Yash Raj Films, has announced its first web series, titled The Railway Men.

According to Variety, the series is a tribute to the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, and will star actors R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma and Babil Khan, the son of the late Irrfan Khan. The stars will play workers at the Bhopal railway station, who saved several lives.

The Railway Men will be directed by Shiv Rawail, who has been an assistant director on films like Dhoom 3 and Befikre.

Akshaye Widhani, senior vice president of Yash Raj Films, said in a statement, “The Bhopal gas tragedy is the world’s worst industrial disaster that has impacted scores of people since the tragedy struck the city in 18984. At YRF, we are constantly trying to develop the best compelling stories for audience and this is our tribute to the unsung heroes of the tragedy, that took place 37 years ago, who, despite saving thousands of lives on that fateful day, are still unknown to people across the world.”

The shooting of the series began on December 1, and the project was announced on December 2, the same day as the tragedy took place 37 years ago. The series will debut on December 2, 2022, on a streaming platform.

Yogendra Mogre, executive producer at YRF Entertainment, added, “The Railway Men is our salute to their spirit, their courage and their humanity. This is a story that needed to be told. We are not going to leave any stone unturned to ensure that this story reaches out to audiences, across the world, in the best possible way so that they can understand the depth of devastation that this tragedy has caused in India.”

According to reports, YRF Entertainment is also set to plan five streaming series over the upcoming year.