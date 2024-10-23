ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Raja Saab’ motion poster: Prabhas looks majestic in Maruthi’s upcoming directorial

Updated - October 23, 2024 02:59 pm IST

‘The Raja Saab’, starring Prabhas in the lead, will hit the screens worldwide on April 10, 2025

The Hindu Bureau

Prabhas in ‘The Raja Saab’. | Photo Credit: People Media Factory/YouTube

The makers of The Raja Saab have released the film’s new motion poster. Starring Prabhas, the movie is directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory.

Prabhas’ ‘The Raja Saab’ locks release date, first glimpse out

The motion poster shows Prabhas in a majestic avatar, sitting on a throne. The actor is seen with a cigar, sporting grey hair. The makers had earlier released couple of posters that showcased Prabhas in a younger look.

The film hints at a horror comedy as the caption in the motion poster reads, “Horror is the new humour.” TheRaja Saab is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad.

ALSO READ:Sandeep Vanga, Prabhas film titled ‘Spirit’

Thaman S is the music composer of the movie while Karthik Palani is the cinematographer. Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao is the editor. Meanwhile, reports say Prabhas is set to resume shooting for Salaar 2. The film is the continuation of Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire. The actor also will work with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Spirit.

