‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’ ending at Apple due to creative differences

The show ended prematurely due to the platform abandoning plans for an eight-episode third season of the show

October 20, 2023 03:56 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jon Stewart

Jon Stewart | Photo Credit: CHARLES SYKES

Jon Stewart will be parting ways with Apple after his talk show, The Problem With Jon Stewart, ended prematurely due to the platform abandoning plans for an eight-episode third season of the show. 

According to the New York Times, the cancellation came after creative differences between the platform and the host over potential topics and guests for the show. Sources state that the platform wanted Stewart to be aligned with them when it came to the topics on the show while Stewart wanted full creative control of the series. Reportedly, Apple threatened to cancel the series following which Stewart walked away from the show. 

Stewart signed a multiple-year pact with Apple in 2020 that resulted in The Problem and other development projects via his Busboy Productions banner. The show also featured him as an executive producer along with showrunner Brinda Adhikari, James Dixon and former HBO CEO Richard Plepler. The Problem earned five Emmy nominations, including for talk series and writing during its two-season run. 

