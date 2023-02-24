ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Power’ trailer out

February 24, 2023 11:59 am | Updated 11:59 am IST

‘The Power’ will premiere on Prime Video on March 31

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Power’ | Photo Credit: Prime Video

Based on British author Naomi Alderman’s award-winning novel of the same name, The Power is about teenage girls develop the power to electrocute people at will. The first three episodes of  The Power will premiere on Prime Video on Friday, March 31, with new episodes available each Friday, leading up to the season finale on May 12.

The series features a cast of remarkable characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Eastern Europe, as the Power evolves from a tingle in teenagers’ collarbones to a complete reversal of the power balance of the world.

The series stars Toni Collette as Mayor Margot Cleary-Lopez, alongside John Leguizamo as Rob Lopez, Auli’i Cravalho as Jos Cleary-Lopez, Toheeb Jimoh as Tunde Ojo, Josh Charles as Daniel Dandon, Eddie Marsan as Bernie Monke, Ria Zmitrowicz as Roxy Monke, Zrinka Cvitešić as Tatiana Moskalev, Halle Bush as Allie Montgomery, and more.

