‘The Power’: Prime Video unveils first-look of upcoming global thriller series

January 27, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST

Streaming service Prime Video, today, unveiled the first-look images for the highly anticipated series The Power.

The emotionally driven, global thriller from SISTER ( Chernobyl) is based on British author Naomi Alderman’s award-winning novel.

The Power is set in our world, but for one twist of nature. Suddenly, and without warning, teenage girls develop the power to electrocute people at will. The series features a cast of remarkable characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Eastern Europe, as the Power evolves from a tingle in teenagers’ collarbones to a complete reversal of the power balance of the world.

Toni Collette stars as Mayor Margot Cleary-Lopez, alongside John Leguizamo as Rob Lopez, Auli’i Cravalho as Jos Cleary-Lopez, Toheeb Jimoh as Tunde Ojo, Josh Charles as Daniel Dandon, Eddie Marsan as Bernie Monke, Ria Zmitrowicz as Roxy Monke, Zrinka Cvitešić as Tatiana Moskalev, Halle Bush as Allie Montgomery, and more.

The Power comes from Amazon Studios and SISTER, with Raelle Tucker ( True Blood) serving as showrunner. The series will premiere on Prime Video in March