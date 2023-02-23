ADVERTISEMENT

'The Pope's Exorcist' trailer is out, Russell Crowe promises true-blue horror

February 23, 2023 01:24 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST

Directed by Julius Avery, the movie also stars Daniel Zovatto, Alex Essoe and Franco Nero

ANI

Poster of ‘The Pope’s Exorcist’ | Photo Credit: @SonyPictures/Twitter

Inspired by the actual files of Father Gabriele Amorth, Chief Exorcist of the Vatican, the trailer for The Pope’s Exorcist is out on Wednesday.

The Pope’s Exorcist follows Amorth (Played by Academy Award winner Russell Crowe) as he investigates a young boy’s terrifying possession and ends up uncovering a centuries-old conspiracy the Vatican has desperately tried to keep hidden. In the trailer, a possessed boy tells Father Amorth that he is his worst nightmare. And the exorcist replied, “My nightmare... is France winning the World Cup.”

Directed by Julius Avery, the movie also stars Daniel Zovatto, Alex Essoe and Franco Nero. The screenplay is written by Michael Petroni and Evan Spiliotopoulos, with a screen story by Michael Petroni and R. Dean McCreary & Chester Hastings. Produced by Doug Belgrad, Michael Patrick Kaczmarek, and Jeff Katz, The Pope’s Exorcist is releasing in cinemas on April 7, 2023, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Here’s the trailer of The Pope’s Exorcist...

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US