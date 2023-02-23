'The Pope's Exorcist' trailer is out, Russell Crowe promises true-blue horror

February 23, 2023 01:24 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST

Inspired by the actual files of Father Gabriele Amorth, Chief Exorcist of the Vatican, the trailer for The Pope’s Exorcist is out on Wednesday.

The Pope’s Exorcist follows Amorth (Played by Academy Award winner Russell Crowe) as he investigates a young boy’s terrifying possession and ends up uncovering a centuries-old conspiracy the Vatican has desperately tried to keep hidden. In the trailer, a possessed boy tells Father Amorth that he is his worst nightmare. And the exorcist replied, “My nightmare... is France winning the World Cup.”

Directed by Julius Avery, the movie also stars Daniel Zovatto, Alex Essoe and Franco Nero. The screenplay is written by Michael Petroni and Evan Spiliotopoulos, with a screen story by Michael Petroni and R. Dean McCreary & Chester Hastings. Produced by Doug Belgrad, Michael Patrick Kaczmarek, and Jeff Katz, The Pope’s Exorcist is releasing in cinemas on April 7, 2023, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Here’s the trailer of The Pope’s Exorcist...