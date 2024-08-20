‘The Piano Lesson’ starring Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Deadwyler and John David Washington reveals first look

The Washington star family returns to the world of August Wilson with a fresh adaptation of The Piano Lesson, produced by Washington and directed by his son, Malcolm Washington. This film follows the success of Washington’s previous Wilson adaptations, Fences and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, continuing his mission to bring the playwright’s works to the screen.

The Piano Lesson, set in 1936 Pittsburgh, looks into the lives of the Charles family, centering on a family heirloom — a piano intricately carved by an enslaved ancestor, symbolizing the family’s history. The film carries over much of the cast from the recent Broadway revival, including Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, and Danielle Deadwyler.

Denzel Washington, who has expressed a deep connection to Wilson’s work, shared how the August Wilson estate entrusted him with bringing the playwright’s stories to film. “We’ve done three good ones so far,” he remarked, referring to his ongoing efforts to adapt Wilson’s plays.

Samuel L. Jackson, an honorary Oscar winner, and John David Washington, known for his roles in BlacKkKlansman and Tenet, reprise their Broadway roles, alongside Ray Fisher, Danielle Deadwyler, Michael Potts, and Corey Hawkins. Grammy Award-winning singer Erykah Badu will also make a musical cameo appearance.

Although Denzel Washington produced the film, he left the directing to his son, Malcolm. Reflecting on his decision to step back, Washington noted, “After about two weeks [on set], I went home... I’m not saying this because he’s my son but he’s very talented.”

The Piano Lesson is set to stream on Netflix later this year

