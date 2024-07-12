ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Perfect Couple’ teaser: Ishaan Khatter stars with Nicole Kidman in murder mystery

Published - July 12, 2024 06:32 pm IST

In the Netflix series directed by Susanne Bier, a wedding spirals into chaos when a body is found on the beach, transforming a joyous occasion into a murder investigation

ANI

 Ishaan Khatter, Nicole Kidman in ‘The Perfect Couple’

Netflix is set to release a gripping new series, The Perfect Couple, a six-episode adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand's acclaimed novel. The teaser trailer, recently unveiled on YouTube, hints at a wedding that spirals into chaos when a body is found on the beach, transforming a joyous occasion into a murder investigation.

Ishaan Khatter on working with Nicole Kidman: She is one of the most iconic stars

Nicole Kidman stars as Greer Garrison Winbury, the mother of the groom, while Liev Schreiber portrays Tag Winbury, the groom's father. Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter is also part of the film.

The narrative centers around Amelia Sacks, played by Eve Hewson, who is preparing to marry into one of Nantucket's most affluent families. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ensemble cast also features Billy Howle, Jack Reynor, Meghann Fahy, Sam Nivola, Michael Beach, Donna Lynne Champlin, Mia Isaac, and Isabelle Adjani

The trailer showcases Amelia's journey into the opulent world of the Winbury family, highlighting her concerns about their secretive nature as per The Hollywood Reporter.

‘A Family Affair’ movie review: Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman’s tired age-gap sexcapade is an insipid affair

Directed by Susanne Bier, the series promises to blend mystery with the intricacies of family dynamics, as it navigates themes of trust and betrayal. 'The Perfect Couple' is set to premiere globally on Netflix on September 5.

