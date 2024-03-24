‘The Penguin’ trailer features Colin Farrell’s return as Gotham’s biggest gangster in ‘The Batman’ spinoff series

March 24, 2024 12:08 pm | Updated 12:08 pm IST

Gotham City braces itself for the return of one of its most notorious figures as Colin Farrell steps back into the shoes of Oswald Cobblepot, aka The Penguin, in the much-anticipated trailer for The Penguin. Set to premiere this fall on HBO Max, the spinoff series follows Cobblepot’s ascent to power in the grimy underworld of Gotham immediately after the events depicted in DC’s 2022 blockbuster, The Batman.

Portrayed by Farrell, Cobblepot’s journey unfolds amidst a backdrop of escalating violence and sinister machinations. The trailer offers a glimpse into Cobblepot’s formative years, as he recounts the legacy of a legendary gangster, Rex Calabrese.

Joined by a stellar cast including Cristin Milioti, Michael Zegen, and Clancy Brown, The Penguin looks to delve deep into the shadows of Gotham’s criminal landscape, with executive producer Lauren LeFranc at the helm, and the guidance of Matt Reeves and Craig Zobel.

As production resumed after setbacks caused by the Hollywood strikes last year, anticipation for The Penguin continues to mount, offering fans a compelling exploration of one of Batman’s most iconic adversaries.