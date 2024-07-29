GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘The Penguin’ new trailer: Colin Farrell embarks on a criminal odyssey

The limited series spun off from 2022’s ‘The Batman’ will stream on Max from September 19

Published - July 29, 2024 01:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Colin Farrell in and as ‘The Penguin’

Colin Farrell in and as ‘The Penguin’

A menacing Colin Farrell waddles his way up the Gotham underworld in a new trailer for The Penguin, an eight-episode limited series centred on the DC supervillain.

Farrell had portrayed Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin in Matt Reeves’ The Batman (2022), which featured Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader.

‘The Batman’ spinoff shows on Gotham PD and Arkham got dropped after HBO wanted to focus on marquee characters

The Penguin limited series, written and created by Lauren LeFranc with Reeves serving as executive producer, is set one week after the events of The Batman.

The trailer depicts Oswald espousing the American dream as a life of hustle and crime. He’s seen dumping bodies in the seedy back lanes of Gotham and, in one scene, firing an Uzi. A former chief lieutenant of deceased crime boss Carmine Falcone, Oswald is on his own to capture the crime world of Gotham.

The trailer also features Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone/Hangman, the psychotic daughter of Falcone who’s been released from Arkham Asylum. Sofia poses a potent threat to Oswald’s dominance. Rhenzy Feliz appears in the trailer as a teenager who becomes Cobblepot’s driver and pal.

‘The Batman’ movie review: Robert Pattinson revels in grim and gritty reboot

The trailer was showcased at the San Diego Comic-Con at Hall F. Reeves and several of the cast members attended the panel, while Farell joined in via Zoom from Macao.

The Penguin will stream on Max from September 19.

