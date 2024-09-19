GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection’ to begin production in 2025 with Jim Caviezel to reprise role as Jesus Christ

The screenplay has been crafted by Randall Wallace, who collaborated with Mel Gibson on the original film and received an Oscar nomination for ‘Braveheart’

Published - September 19, 2024 01:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Jim Caviezel, who portrays Jesus, talks with producer and director Mel Gibson on the set of the new film ‘The Passion of The Christ’

Actor Jim Caviezel, who portrays Jesus, talks with producer and director Mel Gibson on the set of the new film ‘The Passion of The Christ’ | Photo Credit: REUTERS

After years of anticipation, the sequel to The Passion of the Christ is set to begin filming in 2025. According to reports from Italian news agency Italpress, director Mel Gibson is currently in Malta, scouting locations for the new film, titled The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection. Jim Caviezel will reprise his role as Jesus Christ, with Francesco De Vito also expected to return as Peter.

In addition to Malta, other shooting locations under consideration include Israel and Morocco to capture the historical and spiritual essence of the story. The Passion of the Christ, which debuted in 2004, was a global box office sensation, grossing over $600 million and earning three Oscar nominations. Since its release, Gibson has shown interest in expanding the story, and the script for the sequel has reportedly undergone numerous revisions.

The screenplay has been crafted by Randall Wallace, who collaborated with Gibson on the original film and received an Oscar nomination for Braveheart. In April, Wallace confirmed that the script was finally complete, paving the way for production to commence.

Gibson has hinted at a non-linear narrative for The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection, describing it as delving into “the past and in other realms.” This has led to speculation that the film might explore aspects of Jesus’ journey to Hell, a concept rooted in Catholic theology.

Both Gibson and Caviezel have become known for their alignment with far-right political views in recent years, including associations with the Trump camp and QAnon. Gibson is also preparing for the release of his upcoming directorial project, Flight Risk, starring Mark Wahlberg.

