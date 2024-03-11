Oscars 2024: Oscars red carpet opens with strong metallics, reds and some Old Hollywood glam

March 11, 2024 04:27 am | Updated 04:28 am IST

The Oscars red carpet opened Sunday in Los Angeles with some stunning looks on Hollywood's biggest night

Rita Moreno wore a huge smile and a statement black gown, and Brittany Snow popped in bright yellow on the Oscars red carpet Sunday for Hollywood's big night with a show of red, black, metallics and another drop-dead gorgeous gown for Laverne Cox. Moreno, at 92, waved to photographers as she showed off her Badgley Mischka look. Snow offered a refreshing show of color in a bright strapless custom Monot dress paired with a statement choker. Lavender had a moment on a few. And the “Godzilla Minus One” cast showed up carrying toy monsters. Many men stuck to black in tuxedos and other looks, including a fashion star of the awards season, Colman Domingo in a double-breasted tuxedo look, a custom Louis Vuitton, paired with western boots. "I wanted to shine like a diamond″ he told E! “I’m having a great time.” ADVERTISEMENT ALSO READ Alexander Payne’s ‘The Holdovers’ faces plagiarism allegations ahead of Oscars

And there was a predictable spray of sequins for the women. White and off-white looks also represented. There was lots of black for the women, too, including a custom Schiaparelli for Sandra Hüller with extended shoulders and the perfect fit.

Erika Alexander of “American Fiction” wore a white strapless gown with a black skirt trimmed in pastel tulle. The designer, Christian Siriano, said it was made in a miraculous four days.

Cox, working the carpet for E!, was the epitome of Old Hollywood glam in an hourglass look of black and low-plunging gold, her hair piled high as she fluttered a feather-light neck piece that trailed behind. Her look is vintage Mugler.

Scott George, a member of the Osage Nation and the first Indigenous person to receive an Oscar nomination for best original song, was among the early arrivals in a gray look trimmed in green and purple, his tie in matching colors.

A couple of little cuties in nominated short films were delighted to walk. Porché Brinker of “The Last Repair Shop” was in ethereal soft blue, and Juliet Donenfeld of “Red, White and Blue” looked all-the-way grown up in a blinged-out strapless dress.

Red, an “IT” color of the awards season, had some early enthusiasts as arrivals heated up. Some walking the carpet wore red pins supporting a cease-fire in Gaza.

Issa Rae, a red carpet standout, stunned in plunging deep green. The top sparkled with sequins.

“I am wearing green for good luck,” she said. “I wanted to feel old Hollywood.”

Gabrielle Union wore another stunner, a strong silver embellished look from Carolina Herrera that offered an armor vibe.

“I am feeling myself,” Union said.

Among the risk-takers? Charlotte Kemp Muhl, who walked with Sean Ono Lennon in a backless and near sideless black dress.

Among the men who opted out of black was Taylor Zakhar Perez in powder blue. Simu Liu of “Barbie” brought the Kenergy. He rocked a black Fendi look with a wrap-around jacket closed with a brooch.

"It's a fun situation, and I like brooches,” he said.

