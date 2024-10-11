ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Order’ trailer: Jude Law’s FBI agent takes on neo-Nazi white supremacists in this thriller

Published - October 11, 2024 12:51 pm IST

Directed by Justi Kurzel, the film also stars Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Jurnee Smollett, Alison Oliver and Marc Maron

The Hindu Bureau

Jude Law in a still from ‘The Order’ | Photo Credit: Vertical/YouTube

The trailer of the upcoming thriller film, The Order, shows actor Jude Law playing an FBI agent chasing after a deadly neo-Nazi terrorist outfit.

The video begins to show Nicholas Hoult’s character, Bob Mathews, leading the terrorist group, as they pull off a string of robberies to recruit more muscle, buy more weapons, and fund an armed uprising against the government. Jude Law’s character takes charge of the case, and he is seen risking even his life while doing the same. At one moment, we even see Hoult’s and Law’s characters come face to face.

The Order is based on Kevin Flynn and Gary Gerhardt’s 1989 non-fiction book ‘The Silent Brotherhood: The Chilling Inside Story of America’s Violent, Anti-Government Militia Movement.’

Written by Zach Baylin, the film is directed by Justi Kurzel. The cast of the film also includes Tye Sheridan, Jurnee Smollett, Alison Oliver and Marc Maron.

The Order, which made a stellar debut at the Venice Film Festival, earning a nearly 10-minute standing ovation, is produced by Bryan Haas, Stuart Ford, Kurzel and Law. The film is set to release in theatres on December 6.

