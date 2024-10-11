GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘The Order’ trailer: Jude Law’s FBI agent takes on neo-Nazi white supremacists in this thriller

Directed by Justi Kurzel, the film also stars Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Jurnee Smollett, Alison Oliver and Marc Maron

Published - October 11, 2024 12:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jude Law in a still from ‘The Order’

Jude Law in a still from ‘The Order’ | Photo Credit: Vertical/YouTube

The trailer of the upcoming thriller film, The Order, shows actor Jude Law playing an FBI agent chasing after a deadly neo-Nazi terrorist outfit.

The video begins to show Nicholas Hoult’s character, Bob Mathews, leading the terrorist group, as they pull off a string of robberies to recruit more muscle, buy more weapons, and fund an armed uprising against the government. Jude Law’s character takes charge of the case, and he is seen risking even his life while doing the same. At one moment, we even see Hoult’s and Law’s characters come face to face.

Robert Downey Jr. circling ‘The Hider’ adaptation from Universal

The Order is based on Kevin Flynn and Gary Gerhardt’s 1989 non-fiction book ‘The Silent Brotherhood: The Chilling Inside Story of America’s Violent, Anti-Government Militia Movement.’

Written by Zach Baylin, the film is directed by Justi Kurzel. The cast of the film also includes Tye Sheridan, Jurnee Smollett, Alison Oliver and Marc Maron.

The Order, which made a stellar debut at the Venice Film Festival, earning a nearly 10-minute standing ovation, is produced by Bryan Haas, Stuart Ford, Kurzel and Law. The film is set to release in theatres on December 6.

Aaron Pierre set to star as John Stewart in HBO’s ‘Lanterns’

Published - October 11, 2024 12:51 pm IST

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.