The one that got away

A droopy 45-year-old man bent into his colossal car. “Bye, Desai!” he breathlessly growled — the first two words he had strung together all day. Conversation required thought, and he was too scared to think. It would mean acknowledging a bygone memory, when he was young and lively. Today, he looked sullen and defeated. I wondered how that body would manoeuvre a land cruiser.

We had met after five years. He was my mother’s youngest brother. My ‘Nanu Mama’. But he didn’t look it anymore. He didn’t look like anybody’s uncle, brother, son or lover; he barely looked anything anymore. He was far from the towering ogre whose shade I had grown up under.

As he sped away, I thought about all my favourite film characters. The ones I’ve often written about in this space. The lonely, brooding hearts — some of them old, some fragile. But the truth, at that moment, while Nanu drove himself back into the badlands, was that solitariness was anything but cinematic. Withering is anything but singular. My words have always been selfish, because they’re hopeful. Because there’s an ending, a parting note, to every article. But real life rarely offers broken figures the redemption they need. It doesn’t throw up timely conflicts to reverse a conscience. Closure is a romantic, intangible device of the arts; it exists as a superpower for the ordinary.

Real life parallel

If we were in a film, I’d have been six years old — like Patrick (Lucas Hedges) is, in Kenneth Lonergan’s Manchester By The Sea, when his uncle Lee (an Oscar-winning Casey Affleck) drives away from their town an annihilated soul. I’d have been at an age where my life could still force affection from his; where I could still feel like the nephew with a childless uncle.

Lee, too, had been the prototypical cool uncle — the boozy, spirited brother to Patrick’s father, Joe. The accidental death of his kids turns him into a downcast recluse. But if tragedy is the cause, more tragedy is invariably the cure. The sudden demise of the paternal Joe (Lee Chandler) brings an estranged Lee back into Patrick’s teenaged life. There’s almost a sense of written destiny about Joe’s passing. Much like Dadu (a warring clan’s patriarch from Kapoor & Sons) and Bhaskor (the clingy, constipated father from Piku), his departure seems cautiously timed to bring his baby brother back from the dead. Warped as it sounds, Nanu may have needed a similar defibrillator. But maybe he just wasn’t dead enough.

When I was six, he’d quietly enter my dark bedroom at night. There would be commotion outside — heated debates in nocturnal states of Haryanvi intoxication. But just noticing Nanu’s burly silhouette at my desk — a desi BFG protecting his little human — would lull me to sleep. The din faded away. Maybe I was protecting him, too, from other giants who spoke in adult languages. He spoke in monosyllabic chuckles, his own tender gibberishy dialect, and reveled in being closer to me in age, and innocence, than his three older siblings.

Unknown possibilities

Seeing his current ghostly avatar made me wish that perhaps if misfortune had struck my volatile family back then, he’d have been made my legal guardian. The shock might have saved him from what he became. We’d have made for an unlikely duo. Like Patrick, I’d have discussed girls and school with him, while he’d worry about finances and bringing me up without uprooting me from my environment. He would have grown up so that I wouldn’t be forced to.

He wouldn’t have been a ‘Bollywood-masala’ uncle, like Shah Rukh Khan was, as hot-headed cop Arun in One 2 Ka 4; Arun had resorted to shady, last-ditch measures to provide for his late friend Javed’s (Jackie Shroff) four orphaned children, before redeeming himself in true-blue revenge-thriller style.

No such devastating sadness ever befell Nanu.

Once we moved to bigger cities, his personality faded. He drifted away to the family farm up north, to reluctantly care for his senile father and bedridden mother — both of whom had emotionally abandoned him as the ‘black sheep’ of the household. Every time we spoke, he seemed stilted and spaced out, as if he were a grief-stricken janitor living in a basement out of a gloomy Boston suburb. The older and more self-sufficient I got, the lesser became his chances at spiritual resurrection. I’d have nobody to lose; he’d have nobody to rescue.

Reaching out

At one point, Patrick breaks down when he opens the freezer to grab a bite. It reminds him that his father’s body is being ‘stored’ in ice to be buried after the winter. Lee awkwardly embraces him, trying to recreate the essence of a paternal hug; perhaps emulating the way Joe had once comforted him. As a youngster, I had never exposed my vulnerability enough to Nanu. I didn’t make him feel needed enough. The one time I had a violent meltdown, it was unfortunately directed at him. It pained me to lose my mind with the one person who didn’t use his enough. Yet, I had never seen him angrier, more affected and human than that night.

As the years passed, he deserved more than inheritance-driven phone calls and righteous lectures. Being the lost baby of the family can be more complicated — and invisible — than children dying and spouses leaving. Perhaps he longed to be summoned back by necessity, hoping to ‘look’ in charge of a funeral even if he wasn’t ready, much like Lee discovered the hard way. I felt furious that the world had allowed him to turn into a meandering beast. There was no beauty to distract him. No kiss to break his spell. Attachments make a man, but the lack of them reshapes the idea of being one.

Emotional wilderness

When I read recently about an American who spent 27 years in the wild for “no real reason,” I thought about Nanu. He was now in his tenth year of calculated wilderness. No alcohol, film, philosophical nephew and harrowed siblings can unsettle these snapped bearings. Columns may end, too, but his story never will. Lee’s grieving never ended either; it was only recognised slightly more, through a sense of purpose.

But what when there’s no absolute grief? No bar-brawls and rockbottom defeats? There’d be no cuts then, and no rhythm to this inaudible sadness. It’s why I imagine Nanu’s life as one long unbroken shot. Distant, for no real reason. Anyone offering assistance will be too late. He’d probably brush them away with Lee’s croaky, desperately forlorn line: there’s nothing there. There’s nothing there.