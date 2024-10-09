‘The Office’ star Jenna Fischer battled aggressive form of breast cancer, shares survival story

The Office fame Jenna Fischer has recovered from triple-positive breast cancer, an aggressive form of breast cancer, after a year’s treatment, the actor revealed in a social media post on Wednesday, October 9.

Fischer, best known for playing Pam in the American version of The Office, shared that a biopsy ordered by her doctor in December, 2023 led to the early detection of cancer in her left breast. She underwent lumpectomy to have the tumour removed and continued with chemotherapy and radiation for a year to avoid a recurrence. Currently, while still being on medication, she is cancer free and “feeling great”, Jenna wrote.

“Last December, I was diagnosed with Stage 1 Triple Positive Breast Cancer. After completing surgery, chemotherapy and radiation I am now cancer free. I wanted a photo of myself in my patchy pixie looking happy and healthy to go along with this news. A big thank you to Angela Kinsey’s husband Josh Snyder for taking this photo. It’s just one example of the care they showed me during this journey,” Jenna wrote, posting a statement recounting her recovery.

She had she was making her ordeal public for Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October). She was professionally active during the course of her treatment. As a survivor, Jenna said, she is ready to “ditch the wigs” and urged all women to get their annual mamograms done.

“It takes a village to fight cancer, and I’ve had an amazing village,” Jenna wrote, thanking her team of doctors and nurses as well as other cancer survivors she connected with. She especially thanked her co-actor, Angela Kinsey, for standing by her through this difficult period.

Jenna was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2007 for her role in The Office. She appeared as Ms Heron, mother of Cady Heron, in the teen musical comedyMean Girlsearlier this year.