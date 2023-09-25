ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Office’ reboot reportedly in works as WGA strike nears end

September 25, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST

The show’s creator Greg Daniels had earlier hinted at the possibility of a reboot

The Hindu Bureau

Cast of ‘The Office’ | Photo Credit: NBC

The WAG strike is coming to an end as the Union leaders and Hollywood studios reached a tentative agreement today and Hollywood is once again dreaming. The news that has taken the internet by storm after the WGA announcement is about a possible reboot of the US version of The Office in development.

Independent reported about an article in Puck News, in which writers Matthew Belloni and Jonathan Handel dropped names of titles to look forward to, and they claimed that the creator of The Office, Greg Daniels, is looking to revamp the series.

Late-night talk shows to return first as WGA strike draws to a close

“Greg Daniels is set to do a reboot of The Office, for instance. Disney’s Dana Walden will finally be able to announce the return of her BFF Ryan Murphy from Netflix. A ton of high-profile movie scripts will come in. The industry will chug back to normal,” the article read.

An official confirmation regarding the reboot is awaited. Meanwhile, in 2022, Daniels told Collider that he’s unsure if the fans want to see the same characters. “I think it would just be sort of like an extension of the universe, you know what I mean, like the way The Mandalorian is like an extension of Star Wars. But I don’t know if that would be something people would want or not, it’s hard to tell,” he said.

‘The Office’ showrunner Greg Daniels on new comedy ‘Upload’: ‘It’s got a very Bollywood attitude to it’

Widely considered one of the most popular sitcoms of all time, The Office is a mockumentary on the lives of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company employees at the Scranton branch. The show’s goofy but endearing boss Michael Scott (Steve Carell) is considered as one of the most popular sitcom characters.

ALSO READ:The eternal relevance of Michael Scott from ‘The Office’

The Office aired from 2005 to 2013 and is currently streaming on Netflix. It starred Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, B. J. Novak, Ed Helms, Rashida Jones, Amy Ryan, Mindy Kaling, Craig Robinson, James Spader, Ellie Kemper, and Catherine Tate among others.

