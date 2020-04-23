‘The Office’ cast offers virtual dates for charity

Several cast members of the popular show The Office are offering a chance to fans to meet them on a virtual coffee date.

They have partnered with the fundraising organisation Omaze for the online coffee date for charity, reports variety.com.

People can make donations online to enter the run to meet the stars. The proceeds will go to the Variety Boys & Girls Club, the foundation provides families with meals, emergency supplies and activities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Oscar Nunez, Creed Bratton, Kate Flannery and Melora Hardin from the show made the announcement on Wednesday. In addition to the virtual coffee session, the stars said they’ll share stories from the hit comedy show.

“We’re going to have so much fun. We’ll get to know each other, talk about the show, I’ll get your credit card information, stuff like that,” Bratton joked, adding: “And I’ll tell you some juicy, behind-the-scenes gossip.”

“Go now and join. Like, seriously, go right now. Don’t make this harder than it needs to be. That’s what she said,” added Nunez, referencing the popular catch phrase from Steve Carell’s character Michael Scott.

Also Read ‘Friends’ cast launches contest for fans to attend their reunion special

Earlier, the Friends cast offered a similar meet-up opportunity to fans who donate to America’s Food Fund, Meals on Wheels and No Kid Hungry. Some fans will get a chance to attend the taping of the “Friends” reunion special on HBO Max and meet Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.