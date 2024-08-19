‘The Office’ Australia reveals first look at franchise’s first woman boss

The Office is heading to Australia with a fresh twist on the beloved mockumentary series. Prime Video has announced that The Office Australia, an Australian Original, will premiere on October 18, with all eight episodes available for streaming.

This latest adaptation marks a new milestone for the franchise as it introduces its first-ever female lead, Felicity Ward, known for her roles in Time Bandits and Wakefield. Ward will portray Hannah Howard, the managing director of the Flinley Craddick packaging company.

The plot follows Hannah as she receives devastating news from Head Office: her branch is set to be shut down, with all employees transitioning to remote work. Determined to keep her “work family” together, Hannah dives into survival mode, making outlandish promises to prevent the closure. The staff, portrayed by a talented ensemble cast including Edith Poor, Steen Raskopoulos, and Shari Sebbens, must navigate Hannah’s eccentric plans and the seemingly impossible targets set before them.

The Office Australia is produced by BBC Studios Australia & New Zealand, Bunya Entertainment, and Amazon MGM Studios. The show was developed by Julie De Fina and Jackie van Beek, who also serve as executive producers alongside Kylie Washington.

This Australian version is the 13th international iteration of The Office, following successful adaptations in countries like Canada, France, and South Africa. The original series, created by Ricky Gervais, first aired on the BBC in 2001, while the US version, led by Steve Carell, became a cultural phenomenon over its nine-season run on NBC.