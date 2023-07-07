HamberMenu
‘The Nun 2’: Valak returns to haunt Sister Irene in a bone-chilling trailer

The demonic nun returns to the big screen on September 8

July 07, 2023 02:02 pm | Updated 02:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sister Irene and Valak share an eerie moment in the trailer of ‘The Nun2’

Sister Irene and Valak share an eerie moment in the trailer of ‘The Nun2’ | Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

The trailer of the upcoming Conjuring franchise movie The Nun 2 is here. Directed by Michael Chaves, who previously helmed the 2021 horror movie Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the film has actor Taissa Farmiga reprising her role of Sister Irene from the 2018 film The Nun.

Hundreds of cockroaches, a group of young girls exploring the dark corners of an eerie place, jump scares, and the fan-favourite demonic run - the two-minute trailer of The Nun has it all. We begin in 1956 when a young Sophie tells Sister Irene (Farmiga) about an evil that is lurking in her school, one that looks like a nun. And as one would expect, Irene once again comes face-to-face with Valak (Bonnie Aarons reprising her role).

The Nun was a prequel spin-off to 2016’s The Conjuring 2. Set in a monastery in 1952, the story saw a priest and a young nun, played by Demian Bichir and Farmiga, respectively, attempting to fight off the nun’s evil possessions.

The Nun 2 also stars actor Storm Reid in a pivotal role. Jonas Bloquet and Anna Popplewell are also part of the cast. Akela Cooper has penned the screenplay with current revisions by Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing

Like all eight of the Conjuring universe films, The Nun 2 is also produced by James Wan and Peter Safran through their banners, Atomic Monster and The Safran Company, respectively. Valak returns to big screens on September 8.

