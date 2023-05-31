‘The Nun 2’: Valak returns in first look images of ‘The Nun’ sequel

May 31, 2023 12:38 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST

The first look images of the upcoming Conjuring franchise movie The Nun 2 were unveiled by the makers on Tuesday.

Directed by Michael Chaves, who previously helmed the 2021 horror movie Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the film has actor Taissa Farmiga reprising her role of Sister Irene from the 2018 film The Nun.

In one of the first look images released, we see Valak the demonic run standing at the door of a room. In another picture, we see Sister Irene and another nun venturing into a dark room.

The Nun was a prequel spin-off to 2016’s The Conjuring 2 and featured Bonnie Aarons as the titular demonic nun. Set in a monastery in 1952, the story saw a priest and a young nun, played by Demian Bichir and Farmiga, respectively, attempting to fight off the nun’s evil possessions.

The sequel, also said to be set in the 1950s, chronicles how the nun still lurks, contrary to some people’s belief. Notably, actor Storm Reid is also set to play a lead role in the sequel movie. Akela Cooper has penned the screenplay of The Nun 2 with current revisions by Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing.

It is produced by James Wan and Peter Safran through their banners, Atomic Monster and The Safran Company, respectively. The duo have produced all eight of the Conjuring Universe movies.

The Nun 2 is set to be released on September 8.

