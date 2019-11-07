Prabhudeva to Raghava Lawrence: Why South directors are hot in Bollywood

South Indian directors are the new vogue in Bollywood. Most top stars of Hindi cinema have cast their eyes on South cinema. Salman Khan, for the first time, is doing back-to-back films with Prabhudeva — Dabangg 3, slated for Christmas and Radhe, hitting screens for Eid 2020. Salman’s previous film with Prabhudeva was over a decade back, and it looks like the actor is impressed with the way Deva packages his movies. Another director who is making his way to Bollywood is Raghava Lawrence, who is debuting as a director with the Hindi remake of Muni 2: Kanchana titled Laxmmi Bomb, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead.

Content is king

Last week, the Internet was abuzz with the news of Shah Rukh Khan bonding with Vetri Maaran after the screening of Asuran. Fans went berserk when Atlee and his wife Priya posed with ‘King Khan’, when they were invited for SRK’s birthday party last week. Rumour mills are abuzz that Atlee is likely to helm Shah Rukh Khan’s forthcoming film. The actor, in fact, took to Twitter and praised the trailer for Bigil, calling it “Chak De on steroids”.

South content has become red hot in Hindi cinema. Telugu director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Arjun Reddy was remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh, which became one of the biggest hits of 2019, grossing ₹380 crore till October. Vanga has landed a Hindi film with the same producers. Reports suggest that Ranbir Kapoor is in the forefront to play the leadrole. Following the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is hitting the nets to play the lead character in the remake of Nani’s Telugu hit, Jersey, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who helmed the original version. In the last decade, there have been 18 South remakes that struck gold in Bollywood. Unlike the ‘70s and ‘80s, today’s heroes are insisting that remakes be handled by its original creator. Of course, the script will be altered to suite the sensibilities of the Northern belt. There seems to be an understanding that South directors are far better when it comes to writing ‘mass’ moments and catering to the lowest common denominator.

Breaking boundaries

As far as the trend goes, there are over a dozen movies waiting to be remade in Hindi. There are talks that the Deepavali release Kaithi is likely to be remade in Hindi, with a big star. Apparently, the actor was quite impressed with what Lokesh Kanagaraj has done in Kaithi and wants to work with him. Lokesh, however, is currently shooting for Thalapathy 64 and has another project in the pipeline. Reports say that he might direct Kamal Haasan or Suriya for his next. If things go as planned, then producer SR Prabhu, who bankrolled Kaithi, will be roped in to co-produce the Hindi remake as well.

Similarly, SRK reportedly was impressed with Vetri Maaran’s Asuran. About the possibility of a Hindi remake, a coordinator said: “Initially people thought Asuran is a Tamil village story that could not be remade in Hindi, but it turned out to be a pan-India subject and ideal for a remake, like Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15, which also dealt with caste issues. Asuran can be remade in Hindi, given the subtle heroism in the end.”

“I’m getting fantastic offers from Bollywood. I will be taking a call shortly. Like the Telugu version, which we are producing along with Venkatesh’s Suresh Productions, we may have a tie-up with a Bollywood star and a production house,” said Kalaipuli S Thanu, producer of Asuran, which is now getting a Telugu reboot.

What Tamil film producers do not realise is that, there are only takers for ‘mass’ hero subjects. We have had so many ‘class’ movies in Tamil and Malayalam that, at best, may get a dubbed version. Going by the recent development, it is safe to assume that the North is finally taking note of what South is up to.