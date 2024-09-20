'The Night Manager' nominated at International Emmys in drama series category

The Indian version of The Night Manager, starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala, has received a nomination in the drama series category at the 2024 International Emmy Awards.

The Night Manager was the only entry from India across 14 categories at the nominations that were announced on Thursday (September 19, 2024) in New York by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

The series, directed by Sandeep Modi and Priyanka Ghose, is adapted from both — the John le Carré’s novel and the British show, starring Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie and Olivia Colman.

The Night Manager will compete with French show Les Gouttes de Dieu (Drops of God), The Newsreader - Season 2 from Australia and Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido season two from Argentina in the category.

Anil Kapoor 'ecstatic'

Actor Anil Kapoor, who played the role of antagonist Shelly Rungta in the series, said he is "ecstatic" over the nomination, which is a "worthy reminder" that hard work always pays off.

"It’s just been brought to my attention that our Indian adaptation of 'The Night Manager' has been nominated for an International Emmy. I remember when the offer came in, I was conflicted. It offered me the opportunity to play a character so complex, but also, on the other hand, the huge responsibility of trying to add newness and authenticity to a part that had been played so masterfully by Hugh Laurie.

"This validation from the Emmys, in addition to the tremendous love that we have received from fans worldwide, is a worthy reminder that hard work always pays.. I am ecstatic and hungrier than ever before for what’s to come," the actor said.

The International Emmys, to be held in New York on November 25, will be hosted by Indian comedian Vir Das, who won an award last year for his stand-up special Landing.

Nominees for International Emmys come from different countries such as Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, India, Chile, Colombia, France, Japan, Germany and many others.

"Every year the international television community competes to be recognized on the International Emmys’ much coveted global stage,” said International Academy President and CEO Bruce L. Paisner.

“We congratulate the Nominees for their outstanding programs and performances, they are once again a testament to the universal appeal of great storytelling across all genres, countries and cultures,” Paisner said.

The other nominee categories are for best performance by an actor, actress, comedy, documentary, non-scripted entertainment, short-form series, sports documentary, telenovela, TV movie / mini-series, kids: animation, kids: factual, kids: live-action.