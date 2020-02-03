The ‘Pokémon’ movie, ‘To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You’, ‘The Chef Show’ and more: The complete list of Netflix titles coming this February 2020

The first month of the year brought with it a slew of incredible offerings such as the final season of Bojack Horseman, the return of Sex Education, Vir Das’ new special For India, and so on, that started off 2020 on the right note. Even with slight disappointments like Ghost Stories and the Dracula reboot, it was an enjoyable month of binge-watching, leading into February that is headlined by Adam Sandler’s critically-acclaimed Uncut Gems.

Though not as content-heavy as January, this month also brings with it plenty to love for fans of romedy, as it’s Valentine’s Day soon after all! Apart from the release of the much-anticipated To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (the sequel to the smash hit To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before), there are also other long-time favourites such as Little Things, The Kissing Booth, When We First Met, etc to comfort-watch... with a loved one or not.

With the Oscars set to arrive on February, there’s plenty of catching up to do for those who have missed out on nominated titles such as Marriage Story, The Irishman, Klaus and The Two Popes.

But if neither of these work, then here are some picks among the new stuff: The Pharmacist is an original docu-series that follows a small-town pharmacist who ends up exposing the opioid epidemic, Who Killed Malcom X? reignites the case decades after the assassination of African American leader Malcolm X, the third season of The Chef Show marks the return of Jon Favreau and Roy Choi at their good-natured best, while Sundance drama-thriller Horse Girl, directed by Jeff Baena (she co-wrote the screenplay with star Alison Brie), is another hotly-anticipated affair.

Taj Mahal 1989 and Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies are exciting Indian viewers as well, but let’s face it, can anything compare to the hype around the new Pokemon movie? But no, it doesn’t take after the super-realistic style of animation that made Ryan Reynolds’ Detective Pikachu such a big hit internationally. Rather, it’s a remake of 1998’s cartoon film Pokemon: The First Movie, and has been titled Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution, and follows a completely CGI style of animation.

Here is the complete list of new Netflix titles releasing in February 2020:

Avail 03/02/2020

Team Kaylie: Part 3

Adventure is calling! Join Kaylie, Ray Ray, Amber, Valeria, Chewy, Jackie and more as they navigate friendship, flirtation and the great outdoors.

Avail 04/02/2020

Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!

In this age of insurmountable consumption of media and where bad news travels fast from all directions, Tom Papa is here to proclaim You’re Doing Great!, which is also the title of his debut Netflix comedy special.

Avail 05/02/2020

La boda de la abuela

After having met the family a few years ago when celebrating their grandmother’s birthday, the same cast of characters is reunited to now celebrate her wedding to the family’s gardener.

The Pharmacist

Directed by Julia Willoughby Nason and Jenner Furst (Time: The Kalief Browder Story, Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story), The Pharmacist shows how one man channelled his grief into a crusade that helped bring a reckoning against the powerful figures behind the nation’s devastating opioid epidemic.

Avail 06/02/2020

Cagaster of an Insect Cage

Thirty years after a disease that turns infected into carnivorous insects emerged, a young exterminator and a teenage girl search for her mother.

Avail 07/02/2020

My Holo Love

Soyeon is a lonely woman leading a lacklustre life because of prosopagnosia. One day she inadvertently comes to possess a prototype of Hollo, a state-of-the-art AI hologram device, and her life is changing.

Locke & Key

After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death.

Horse Girl

Sarah (Alison Brie) is a socially awkward art and crafts store employee who finds herself more content in the company of horses and supernatural crime shows than people.

Who Killed Malcolm X?

Decades after the assassination of African American leader Malcolm X, an activist embarks on a complex mission seeking truth in the name of justice.

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2

The Rescue Riders continue their mission to keep the residents of Huttsgalor safe but face a new nemesis in Magnus’s crafty nephew, Axel.

Avail 08/02/2020

Van Helsing: Season 4

Vanessa embraces a new philosophy while the secrets of Blak-Tek are revealed and Sam pursues his evil agenda: resurrecting the Dark One.

The Coldest Game

During the Cold War, troubled math genius Josh Mansky finds himself drafted to play in a U.S.-Russia chess match -- and a deadly game of espionage.

Avail 11/02/2020

Road to Roma

Mexican documentary director Andrés Clariond made a making-of documentary about Roma. They shot the entire production and an in-depth interview with Alfonso Cuaron.

Avail 12/02/2020

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

It’s a new year and Lara Jean and Peter are no longer pretending to be a couple. When John Ambrose, another recipient of one of Lara Jean’s old love letters, enters her life again she must rely on herself more than ever as she’s confronted with her first real dilemma: Can a girl be in love with two boys at once?

Avail 13/02/2020

Narcos: Mexico: Season 2

Félix must cope with the U.S. and the consequences of his actions against the DEA while facing discontent within his organization.

Dragon Quest Your Story

Dai, the young protagonist of the series, is the only human living on the island. Having been raised by Brass and with his best friend, the monster Gome, Dai grows up dreaming of becoming a hero.

Avail 14/02/2020

Cable Girls: Final Season

Lidia returns to Spain to try and find her daughter with the help of her close friends, as they all grapple with the consequences of the civil war.

Isi & Ossi

Isi needs Ossi to provoke her overprotective parents and get them to fund her long-desired dream to become a chef - Ossi needs Isi’s money to finance a boxing match. What seems like a solid plan, soon develops into emotional chaos.

Avail 17/02/2020

Outlander: Season 5

Adapted from Diana Gabaldon’s popular series of fantasy-romance novels, the epic tale of two time-crossed lovers returns for Season 5.

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia

A multi-camera comedy about a 15-year-old female teen genius that moves across the country to work as a robotics engineer and live with her uncle, a high school football coach.

Avail 19/02/2020

The Chef Show: Volume 3

Jon Favreau and Roy Choi set off on more journeys filled with great food and engaging conversations with celebrity chefs

Avail 20/02/2020

La trinchera infinita

The first movie in Spanish from the producers and directors of HANDIA. A film based on the incredible true story of the mole from the Spanish Civil War who spent 33 years hidden in his own home for fear of retribution.

Spectros

A teenage boy comes together with three other misfit kids, as they become embroiled in the clash amongst Brazilian witchcraft and Japanese Shinto spirits invading their neighbourhood.

Avail 21/02/2020

Gentefied

Three Latinx cousins navigate their differences as they work to keep their grandfather’s taco shop afloat in their rapidly gentrifying LA neighbourhood.

Puerta 7

A woman (Dolores Fonzi) tries to rid an Argentine soccer club of the organized crime surrounding it. Created by Martín Zimmerman.

The Last Thing He Wanted

Guilted into running a dangerous fool’s errand on her father, Dick McMahon’s behalf, Elena leverages the moment to pursue her own investigation but instead gets tipped into the confounding center of the very intrigue she’s trying to expose.

Babies

From nature to nurture, this docuseries digs into the groundbreaking science that reveals how infants discover life during their very first year.

Glitch Techs

Glitch Techs is an action-comedy set against a world of video game fantasies come to life. It features two teenage gamers who have the best after-school job ever – capturing escaped video game “glitches”!

Pup Academy

A group of talking puppies attend a secret school where pups become dogs and are trained to become man’s best friend.

Avail 26/02/2020

I Am Not Okay With This

A teen navigates the complexities of high school, family and her sexuality while dealing with new superpowers. Based on Charles Forsman’s graphic novel.

Avail 27/02/2020

Altered Carbon: Season 2

When a job brings Takeshi Kovacs back to Harlan’s World in a new sleeve, he finds the planet at war — and his long-lost love lurking in the shadows.

Followers

A famous and successful fashion photographer Limi Nara has built a career capturing the evolving people and city of present-day Tokyo. Conversely, a young, aspiring actress Natsume Hyakuta struggles to find her identity and self-confidence which impacts her personal relationships and career as an actress.

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution

The film is the 22nd instalment in the Pokémon film series and is a CGI remake of the first film. The story will trace Ash, Pikachu and his friends and other Pokemon take on the all-powerful Mewtwo (a man-made Pokemon) and its army of clones, who are seeking revenge. The film released in Japan last year, but wil be available for English-speaking audiences only now.

Avail 28/02/2020

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2

Formula 1 drivers, managers and team owners live life in the fast lane — both on and off the track. The series now returns for Season 2.

Unstoppable

In Mexico City, three spoiled young girls meet a dangerous woman who leads them on a risky journey, where they grow and learn about themselves.

Queen Sono

The action-packed series follows Queen Sono, the highly trained top spy in a South African agency whose purpose is to better the lives of African citizens. While taking on her most dangerous mission yet, she must also face changing relationships in her personal life.

Restaurants on the Edge

A team of experts turns failing waterfront restaurants into destinations connected to their community, and worthy of their jaw-dropping locations.

All The Bright Places

Based on the internationally bestselling novel by Jennifer Niven, All The Bright Places tells the story of Violet Markey (Elle Fanning) and Theodore Finch (Justice Smith), who meet and change each other’s lives forever.

Coming Soon

Taj Mahal 1989

Dharam and Rashmi both students at the university are in love and are enjoying the first flush of youth. As Dharam gets more passionate about following his political ambitions Rashmi questions the change in his demeanour and moves away. Angad is the friend that everyone needs, while his philosophy about love is very clear, that it doesn’t exist, he falls head over heels for Mamta who is the student leader for the communist party and stands against the party that Dharam is a part of.

La reina de indias y el conquistador

Eighteen years after Spaniard Pedro de Heredia, Cartagena’s founder, betrayed her and broke her heart, indigenous woman Catalina returns to get revenge.

Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies

From the death of romance in marriage to the injustices of modern-day parenting, Amit Tandon shares wisdom and wisecracks as a battle-scarred family guy.