‘The New Look’: First look images from Ben Mendelsohn, Juliette Binoche’s Apple TV+ drama out

Maisie Williams, John Malkovich, Emily Mortimer, and Claes Bang are also part of the cast

November 16, 2023 03:34 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First-look images from ‘The New Look’

First-look images from ‘The New Look’ | Photo Credit: Apple TV+

The first-look images from Apple TV+’s upcoming drama series The New Look were unveiled today. The 10-episode historical drama features Ben Mendelsohn, Juliette Binoche, Maisie Williams, John Malkovich, Emily Mortimer, and Claes Bang.

The series, inspired by true events, centres on fashion designers Christian Dior, Coco Chanel and their contemporaries who navigated the horrors of World War II and launched modern fashion. Mendelsohn plays Christian Dior, Binoche plays Coco Chanel, Maisie plays Catherine Dior, Malkovich plays Lucien Lelong, Mortimer plays Elsa Lombardi and Bang plays Spatz.

“Set against the World War II Nazi occupation of Paris, The New Look focuses on the pivotal moment in the twentieth century when the French city led the world back to life through its fashion icon Christian Dior. As Dior rises to prominence with his groundbreaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence, Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer is put into jeopardy. The interwoven saga follows the surprising stories of Dior’s contemporaries and rivals from Chanel to Pierre Balmain, Cristóbal Balenciaga and more; and, provides a stunning view into the atelier, designs and clothing created by Christian Dior through collaboration with the House of Dior,” reads the description provided by Apple.

The New Look is produced by Apple Studios and DB-AK Productions, and is written, executive produced and directed by Kessler. The series premieres with its first three episodes on February 14, 2024, with the remaining episodes set to release weekly every Wednesday through April 3.

