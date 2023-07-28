‘The Morning Show’ teaser: Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm feature in the third season

July 28, 2023 12:17 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST

Apple TV+ released a teaser for the third season of The Morning Show, starring and executive produced by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. The 10-episode third season of The Morning Show will premiere globally on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through November 8, 2023.

In The Morning Show season three, the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom. Along with Witherspoon and Aniston, the star-studded season three ensemble cast includes Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm, Nicole Beharie, and Julianna Margulies.

The acclaimed drama, which has already received an early renewal for season four, is directed and executive produced by Mimi Leder, with Charlotte Stoudt serving as showrunner and executive producer.

The series is produced by the studio Media Res, and executive produced by Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, along with Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films; Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine. Leder serves as executive producer and director.

